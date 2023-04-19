Provence Wealth Management Group Acquires Shares of 1,477 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,477 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IBM opened at $127.78 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $115.91 billion, a PE ratio of 72.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.82 and its 200 day moving average is $135.54.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

