Provence Wealth Management Group Buys New Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

ELV stock opened at $483.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.02 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $474.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.52.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.26.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

