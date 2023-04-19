Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.48

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.48 and last traded at $24.46, with a volume of 710062 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

PRVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Provention Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Provention Bio Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In related news, major shareholder Sessa Capital (Master), L.P. sold 2,190,549 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $53,274,151.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,567,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,601,527.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Sessa Capital (Master), L.P. sold 2,190,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $53,274,151.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,567,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,601,527.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Francisco Leon sold 25,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $260,889.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,573,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,792,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,296,869 shares of company stock valued at $54,344,924. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,030,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after purchasing an additional 424,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Provention Bio by 39.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,604,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,113 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Provention Bio by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 125,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Provention Bio by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,294,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 85,236 shares during the period. Finally, Bioimpact Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 740,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 147,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

