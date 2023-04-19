Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Trading Down 5.4%

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.60 and last traded at $24.64. Approximately 4,032,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 5,219,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.58.
Pure Storage Stock Down 5.9 %
The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.81, a PEG ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.86.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Pure Storage
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 286.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.
Pure Storage Company Profile
Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pure Storage (PSTG)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.