Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Trading Down 5.4%

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.60 and last traded at $24.64. Approximately 4,032,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 5,219,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.58.

Pure Storage Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.81, a PEG ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 2.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 286.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

See Also

