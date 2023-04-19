Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on May 1st

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st.
Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:PPT traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 17,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,085. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $3.66. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $4.04.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 28.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
