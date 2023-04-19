Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Decreased by Zacks Research

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Extra Space Storage in a research report issued on Friday, April 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Chattopadhyay now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.07. The consensus estimate for Extra Space Storage’s current full-year earnings is $8.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.48 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.56.

NYSE EXR opened at $154.98 on Monday. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $139.97 and a 1-year high of $222.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.71 and a 200-day moving average of $158.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 101.09%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,628.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,628.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,440 shares of company stock worth $2,172,313. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,648,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,149,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,135,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,800,000 after purchasing an additional 38,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $380,823,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,084,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,005,000 after purchasing an additional 145,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,877,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,405,000 after purchasing an additional 22,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

