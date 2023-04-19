Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Terreno Realty in a research report issued on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Terreno Realty’s current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

Terreno Realty Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $61.98 on Monday. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $81.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 71.45% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $76.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million.

Institutional Trading of Terreno Realty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Terreno Realty by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 13,997 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,993,000 after buying an additional 22,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also

