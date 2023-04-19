Quantum Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $1,120.75 and approximately $181,122.46 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded 100% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007857 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00029238 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00019700 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00018344 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,857.65 or 0.99998266 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000002 USD and is up 99.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $182,397.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

