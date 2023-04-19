QUASA Tops 24 Hour Volume of $580.51 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 19th. QUASA has a market cap of $1.85 million and $580.51 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 64.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007864 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00029085 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00019713 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00018320 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,845.01 or 0.99986390 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000117 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00181353 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $392.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

