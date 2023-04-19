Radio Caca Price Reaches $0.0002 (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $69.06 million and $8.52 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000098 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00009856 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000908 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00025938 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

