Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ METCL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.45. 688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,963. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.79.

