Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the March 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 373,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of METC. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 532.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,019 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

METC stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.73. 18,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,236. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Ramaco Resources has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $18.62. The company has a market capitalization of $388.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 41.82%. The firm had revenue of $135.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.54 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

About Ramaco Resources

(Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.