Ravencoin One Day Volume Reaches $16.59 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $317.57 million and approximately $16.59 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ravencoin Coin Profile

RVN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,441,101,221 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a blockchain project that enables simple issuance and management of tradable assets on a blockchain. It was launched in 2018 without an ICO, pre-mine, or masternodes, and is notable for its use of the X16R and KAWPOW algorithms to prevent ASIC domination of the network. The project was announced by Bruce Fenton on Twitter and has a growing community with a development roadmap of seven phases. Ravencoin is designed to be energy-efficient and aims to provide a decentralized alternative to traditional financial instruments.”

