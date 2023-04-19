Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 4,647 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,953,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 57,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 35,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $176.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.63. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $204.80.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

