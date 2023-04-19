Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,830 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.4% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $40,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,349,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,357,000 after buying an additional 4,994,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,570,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,685,693,000 after buying an additional 885,816 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,213,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,758,000 after purchasing an additional 462,803 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.85.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KO stock opened at $63.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,671 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.