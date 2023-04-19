Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $414.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $404.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.67. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $451.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

