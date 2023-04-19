Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $21,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 753.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $948,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,424,000 after purchasing an additional 444,552 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,460,000 after buying an additional 259,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $187,527,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,764 shares of company stock valued at $2,772,815. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $756.45.

Shares of BLK opened at $691.62 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $676.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $684.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $103.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 62.03%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

