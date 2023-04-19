Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Shares Up 13.3%

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 13.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.70. 136,215 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 239,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

The stock has a market cap of C$327.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.06.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in exploration and development of oil and gas potential in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 km2 located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 8,990 square km2 located in northwestern Botswana.

