Relx Plc (LON:REL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,547.13 ($31.52).
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,810 ($34.77) to GBX 2,840 ($35.14) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,860 ($35.39) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,000 ($24.75) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Relx to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,585 ($31.99) price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,962 ($36.65) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Relx news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 93,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,492 ($30.84), for a total transaction of £2,318,531.88 ($2,869,115.06). 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Relx Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a GBX 38.90 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $15.70. Relx’s payout ratio is currently 6,470.59%.
Relx Company Profile
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
