renBTC (RENBTC) One Day Volume Tops $71,031.17

renBTC (RENBTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last week, renBTC has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. renBTC has a total market cap of $113.09 million and $71,031.17 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC token can now be bought for approximately $31,593.18 or 1.08393519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC’s launch date was May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.

RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.

renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.”

renBTC Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

