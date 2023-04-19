Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,087,993,000 after acquiring an additional 966,125 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,415,000 after acquiring an additional 687,650 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,498,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,240,000 after acquiring an additional 574,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,500,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $104.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.