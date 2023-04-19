Reviewing Advanced Deposition Technologies (OTCMKTS:ADTC) & Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT)

Advanced Deposition Technologies (OTCMKTS:ADTC – Get Rating) and Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advanced Deposition Technologies and Crane NXT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Advanced Deposition Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Deposition Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Crane NXT $3.37 billion 0.82 $401.10 million $7.55 6.49

Crane NXT has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Deposition Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Deposition Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Crane NXT 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Advanced Deposition Technologies and Crane NXT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.8% of Crane NXT shares are held by institutional investors. 36.5% of Advanced Deposition Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Crane NXT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Advanced Deposition Technologies has a beta of 5.87, meaning that its stock price is 487% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crane NXT has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Deposition Technologies and Crane NXT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Deposition Technologies N/A N/A N/A Crane NXT 13.10% 24.45% 10.14%

Summary

Crane NXT beats Advanced Deposition Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Deposition Technologies

(Get Rating)

Advanced Deposition Technologies, Inc. engages in the exploration of oil and gas. The firm is developing the assets of its subsidiary, Tahou Natural Resources Development Co., Ltd. It owns a land parcel located in Atsuma-cho, Yufutsu-Gun, IburinoKuni, Tomakomai, and Hokkaido Japan. The company was founded on January 11, 1985 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About Crane NXT

(Get Rating)

Crane NXT Co. engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Deposition Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Deposition Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.