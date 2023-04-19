Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.16 and last traded at $58.27. 10,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 24,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RNMBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rheinmetall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rheinmetall from €220.00 ($239.13) to €250.00 ($271.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.33.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Rheinmetall Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average of $44.64.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.