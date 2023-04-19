Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.16 and last traded at $58.27. 10,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 24,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.69.
RNMBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rheinmetall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rheinmetall from €220.00 ($239.13) to €250.00 ($271.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.33.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average of $44.64.
Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.
