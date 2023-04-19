Rheos Capital Works Inc. Boosts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 487,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 122,000 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 2.3% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $38,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 793.9% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 56,814 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,432 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,095,090. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.41. The company has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.60%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also

