Rheos Capital Works Inc. Grows Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,446,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,938,000 after purchasing an additional 532,591 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,899,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,149,000 after purchasing an additional 426,858 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,768,000 after purchasing an additional 236,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 2,971.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 228,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,648,000 after purchasing an additional 220,751 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.14.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $92.63. The company had a trading volume of 108,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,178. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.24 and a twelve month high of $111.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.