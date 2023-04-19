Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $13.81 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $13,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,355,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $31.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,649.68. The stock had a trading volume of 48,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,371. The firm has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,691.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,493.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,441.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $22.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $617,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,664.53.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.