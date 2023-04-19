Rheos Capital Works Inc. Purchases 39,300 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Wolfspeed worth $8,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 534.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WOLF. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wolfspeed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.88.

WOLF traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $56.59. 465,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,477. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.46. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 1.54.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.62 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

