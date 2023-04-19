Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) PT Lowered to $4.00

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 107.25% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Ring Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $1.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $348.62 million, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.95. Ring Energy has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $5.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ring Energy

Ring Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:REI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.00 million. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 39.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ring Energy will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Ring Energy news, Director Richard E. Harris sold 77,400 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $136,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 227,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,741.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ring Energy news, Director Richard E. Harris sold 77,400 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $136,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 227,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,741.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul D. Mckinney acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $86,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,730.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ring Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ring Energy by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,280,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 477,515 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Ring Energy by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,044,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 339,806 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Ring Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,750,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 106,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ring Energy by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,654,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 188,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Ring Energy by 11.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,462,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 151,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company, which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development, and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation are situated in the Permian Basin, the Central Basin Platform, and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

Featured Articles

