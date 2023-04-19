Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Shares Up 5.2%

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.22 and last traded at $83.22. 372 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.14.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 5.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.66.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Ltd. engages in finding, mining and processing mineral resources. It operates through following segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Minerals. The Iron ore segment engages in iron ore mining and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminium segment engages in bauxite mining; alumina refining; aluminium smelting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.