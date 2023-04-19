Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $79.22

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$79.22 and traded as low as C$78.65. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares last traded at C$78.76, with a volume of 272,949 shares traded.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$79.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$79.17. The stock has a market cap of C$14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Articles

