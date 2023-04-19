RMR Wealth Builders Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of RMR Wealth Builders’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHV remained flat at $110.29 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 525,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,143. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.31 and a 200 day moving average of $110.17.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $4.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

