RMR Wealth Builders Has $867,000 Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 6,039.5% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,438 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 48.7% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,211 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in Blackstone by 185.2% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,260,000 after acquiring an additional 878,676 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in Blackstone by 3,214.1% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after acquiring an additional 730,405 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 17.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,367,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,526,000 after buying an additional 660,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. CICC Research started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.31.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.88. 2,153,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,032,968. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $126.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.91.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $8,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,122,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,660,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,130,001.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and have sold 140,962,716 shares valued at $1,744,783,150. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

