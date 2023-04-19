Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Craig Donato Sells 2,000 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,248,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,235,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Roblox Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:RBLX traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $41.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,697,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,488,848. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.20.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 200.01% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RBLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Roblox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,481,000 after buying an additional 39,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 7.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 949.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 265.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after buying an additional 226,029 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 62.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 35,412 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

