Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Stock Rating Lowered by Handelsbanken

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Handelsbanken from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ROYUF. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royal Unibrew A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Royal Unibrew A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from 390.00 to 375.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.67.

Get Royal Unibrew A/S alerts:

Royal Unibrew A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ROYUF remained flat at $66.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Royal Unibrew A/S has a 1 year low of $66.60 and a 1 year high of $66.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.07.

About Royal Unibrew A/S

Royal Unibrew A/S produces, markets, sells, and distributes beer, malt beverages, soft drinks, ciders, and ready-to-drink products. The company also provides spring water, natural mineral water, energy drinks, fruit juices, nectar drinks, long drinks, and cocktail products. It offers its products under the Faxe Kondi, Original Long drink, LemonSoda, Novelle, Faxe, Lorina, Vitamalt, Kalnapilis, and other brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Unibrew A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Unibrew A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.