RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Reaches $30,272.46 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 18th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $30,272.46 or 1.00256674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $107.57 million and approximately $38,974.10 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,194.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.84 or 0.00333961 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011302 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00071791 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.75 or 0.00535671 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.18 or 0.00441052 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003307 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,553 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

