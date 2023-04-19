RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.04

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €40.04 ($43.52) and traded as high as €41.24 ($44.83). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €40.34 ($43.85), with a volume of 1,707,049 shares traded.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €39.45 and its 200-day moving average price is €40.06.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

