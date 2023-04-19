Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.81

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 26.81 ($0.33) and traded as low as GBX 22.77 ($0.28). Safestyle UK shares last traded at GBX 23.30 ($0.29), with a volume of 38,240 shares.

Safestyle UK Stock Up 2.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -473.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Safestyle UK alerts:

Safestyle UK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Safestyle UK’s payout ratio is -2,000.00%.

Safestyle UK Company Profile

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 29 sales branches and 14 installation depots.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safestyle UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestyle UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.