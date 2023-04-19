San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $501,000 Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Linde by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 5.9% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 26.2% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $364.23. The company had a trading volume of 192,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,069. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.61. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $365.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

