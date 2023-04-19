San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $841,000 in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 754.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after purchasing an additional 196,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Matson by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $561,594,000 after buying an additional 153,723 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Matson by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,424,000 after buying an additional 149,444 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Matson by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 294,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,103,000 after buying an additional 130,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Matson by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,890,000 after buying an additional 122,200 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MATX traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.39. The stock had a trading volume of 12,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,792. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.83. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $97.34.

Matson Dividend Announcement

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. Matson had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $801.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Matson’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MATX. StockNews.com began coverage on Matson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Insider Activity at Matson

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $373,517.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,925,596.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $373,517.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,925,596.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark H. Fukunaga bought 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,046.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Matson

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.