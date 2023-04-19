San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FAF. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First American Financial in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in First American Financial in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First American Financial by 44.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.36. The company had a trading volume of 19,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,998. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.26. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.27.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. TheStreet lowered First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on First American Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.80.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

