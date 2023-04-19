San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,676 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 41,955 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 334.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 38,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,472 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 93.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 124,906 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FTI traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTI. StockNews.com began coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.45.

Insider Activity at TechnipFMC

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $335,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TechnipFMC Profile

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.