San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,949 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,152 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,949 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.2% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,110,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586,273 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,294 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,856,199 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,154,248,000 after acquiring an additional 407,992 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,254,475 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $612,964,000 after acquiring an additional 168,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,599,027 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $543,961,000 after acquiring an additional 303,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.
Cisco Systems Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,036,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,601,887. The stock has a market cap of $199.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day moving average is $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cisco Systems Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.
Cisco Systems Profile
Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.
