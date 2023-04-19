San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,041 Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,041 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 23.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock traded up 0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 15.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,999. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of 14.42 and a 12-month high of 20.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 15.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is 15.77.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.