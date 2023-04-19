Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Palladiem LLC

Palladiem LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,101 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.96. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $36.53.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

