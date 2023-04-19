SelfKey (KEY) Hits Market Cap of $38.70 Million

SelfKey (KEY) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. SelfKey has a market cap of $38.70 million and approximately $6.46 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SelfKey token can currently be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SelfKey has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
About SelfKey
SelfKey launched on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
SelfKey Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
