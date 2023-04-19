Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 290,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. Sempra Energy makes up 2.0% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $44,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,228,254,000 after acquiring an additional 625,052 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,795,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,074,000 after buying an additional 24,679 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,935,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,097,000 after buying an additional 80,852 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,540,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,066,000 after buying an additional 366,259 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,388,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,329,000 after buying an additional 166,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

SRE traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.30. The company had a trading volume of 255,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,855. The company has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $136.54 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.25.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.90%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRE. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

