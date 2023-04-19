Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Monday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0506 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Sendas Distribuidora’s previous — dividend of $0.04.

Sendas Distribuidora stock opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Sendas Distribuidora has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $20.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.66.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAI. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter valued at approximately $584,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 15.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 98,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth $1,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

