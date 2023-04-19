Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Monday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0506 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Sendas Distribuidora’s previous — dividend of $0.04.
Sendas Distribuidora Price Performance
Sendas Distribuidora stock opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Sendas Distribuidora has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $20.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.66.
Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Sendas Distribuidora
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI)
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
- Netflix Drops Post Earnings, But Is It Justified?
- Calling All Investors, United Airlines is Cleared For Takeoff
- Lululemon Shines While Most Clothing Retailers Look Dull
- Checking In On Hotel Stocks: Room for Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.