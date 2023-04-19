SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Sold by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners reduced its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in SentinelOne were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 450.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 2,647.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,744 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $28,898.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,248.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $28,566.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 368,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,685.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $28,898.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,248.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,309 shares of company stock worth $3,953,910. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SentinelOne Stock Up 1.1 %

SentinelOne stock opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.77. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $38.31.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 89.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.15%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on S shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

About SentinelOne

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.