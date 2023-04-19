ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,288,395.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $495.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.34.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $473.96. The stock had a trading volume of 274,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,157. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $522.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $96.56 billion, a PE ratio of 297.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $447.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.70.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

