Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Given New C$21.75 Price Target at Cormark

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$18.50 to C$21.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 74.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital raised shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Shawcor in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$14.50 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.04.

Shawcor Price Performance

TSE SCL traded up C$0.27 on Wednesday, reaching C$12.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,325. Shawcor has a twelve month low of C$4.44 and a twelve month high of C$14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of C$873.99 million, a PE ratio of -28.95, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.27.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

